Stellantis angers Jeep owners with full-screen pop-up ads

A new controversy is shaking the American automotive market: Stellantis, the group that controls historic brands like Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram, has implemented a pop-up advertising system in their vehicles’ displays. The move is causing particular irritation among Jeep owners, who are being bombarded with Mopar extended warranty ads every time their vehicle stops, whether at traffic lights or in traffic. At the center of the promotions are the new FlexCare Extended Care Premium Plans, which have recently replaced the previous Mopar Vehicle Protection program.

Numerous Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Gladiator owners have reported issues with pop-up advertisements

The situation is generating a wave of online protests, especially among Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Gladiator owners. The ads are particularly aggressive in their wording, with messages actively seeking interaction: “Purchase Peace of Mind: FlexCare Extended Care Premium plans are factory backed and offer you Peace of Mind in case of mechanical breakdown. Press the “Call” button to speak to a specialist. Odometer must be less than 36,000 miles to purchase.” The frequency of the ads is such that it interferes with the normal driving experience, as reported by numerous owners across various models in the lineup.

The pop-up system replicates the annoying web experience: three closing options including calling a “specialist,” an OK button, or a small X in the corner. The most irritating problem, according to many users, is that even pressing OK doesn’t permanently get rid of the ad, which continues to reappear with the persistence of a door-to-door salesperson.

Stellantis has tried to downplay the issue, explaining that the ads are part of a partnership with SiriusXM and that clicking the “X” should be sufficient to disable them. The company has admitted to a temporary bug that prevented proper deactivation in some cases, assuring that the problem has been identified and resolved. The technical team is now contacting affected customers individually to verify the complete resolution of the issue.