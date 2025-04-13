Stellantis and SOS Childrens’ Villages Initiative for 800 youth in South Africa

800 young people from SOS Childrens’ Villages across South Africa to access skills and resources necessary to obtain their driver’s licenses, opening new doors for employment and self-sufficiency.

Stellantis and SOS Childrens’ Villages Initiative

SOS Childrens’ Villages together with Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, are combatting youth unemployment in South Africa by teaching participants driving skills that will enable entrepreneurship to thrive courtesy of a driving license.

The initiative will provide 800 young people supported by SOS Childrens’ Villages across the country with the skills and resources necessary to obtain their driver’s licenses, opening new doors for employment and self-sufficiency. The programme will help combat South Africa’s 50.47% youth unemployment rate.

The programme aims to guide these youth through the entire process of obtaining their driver’s license, from learner’s license test preparation to the final driving test. Each participant will receive a K53 learner’s manual, in-class training, and hands-on driving lessons from 11 local driving schools through this partnership.

“The initiative aligns with our commitment to driving positive change in the communities in which we operate,” says Stellantis Managing Director, Mike Whitfield. “By equipping youth with a skill that increases their employability, we aim to contribute to reducing the high unemployment rate and empowering these young people to create better futures for themselves.”

All associated costs will be covered

Through the partnership, all associated costs for the tests, car rentals, and the issuing of licenses, will be covered ensuring that participants face no financial barriers during the process.

“We’re proud to be able to give back to the communities that are integral to the fabric of our society. Education is the biggest contributor to progress, and the more people we can provide education to, the more they will contribute to their lives and their communities,” added Whitfield.

“We are excited about the partnership with Stellantis, and the wonderful opportunity created for our young people to be more employable. The prospect of a bright future for our young people is within their grasp. Practical skills that would otherwise not be possible only come through powerful partnerships like this one. A driver’s licence is a licence to enter the economy,” said Nqabakazi Gina National Director, SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa.

By obtaining their driver’s licenses, participants will be eligible for jobs as drivers in various sectors, including ride-hailing services, delivery, drivers for small businesses, or enabling businesses of their own, allowing them to contribute to the economy.

“We believe in the power of creating opportunities for youth and this project is just one of the many ways in which Stellantis is committed to making a meaningful difference in South Africa,” concluded Whitfield.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Stellantis aims to share its values, knowledge, and resources through philanthropic actions and is rooted in the belief that education is the cornerstone of progress and empowerment.

Stellantis Philanthropy is distinct from the company’s business operations in that it is purely philanthropic, focusing on creating opportunities and fostering hope. By providing tools for transformation, Stellantis Philanthropy aims to help individuals dream big and achieve lasting change.Stellantis is embarking on this effort, with its focus on education, to empower people and to build resilient communities with effects that can extend generations into the future. Additionally, Stellantis’ philanthropy vision and strategy are built on the company’s core pillars: Value, Care, and Tech.