Stellantis and SENAI-PE offer 120 free places on the Automotive Industrial Assistant course in Pernambuco

Stellantis and SENAI-PE: registration for a new cycle of the Pre-Apprenticeship Program

RECIFE, Sept. 15, 2025 – Stellantis, in collaboration with the Pernambuco National Industrial Training Service (SENAI-PE), opens enrollment for a new cycle of the Pre-Apprenticeship Program, an initiative aimed at the vocational qualification of young people in situations of social vulnerability.

120 places are available for the free Automotive Industrial Assistant course, distributed between SENAI units in Goiana (60 places) and Paulista (60 places). Registration is open until 6 p.m. on September 16, and classes are scheduled to begin in October 2025.

To participate, applicants must be between the ages of 17 years and 21 years and 11 months, be a student or have already completed high school, reside in the municipalities of Goiana or Paulista (PE), and meet the household income criterion of up to two minimum wages.

The selection process includes an online Portuguese language and math proficiency test on September 17, followed by document review. In addition to vocational training, selected students will receive a monthly stipend of R$700.00, contingent on a minimum attendance of 75 percent of classes.

The course will be held in-person, with morning or afternoon shifts, will last three months, and will have a total workload of 260 hours.Registration is free and must be done exclusively through the SENAI Pernambuco website: www.pe.senai.br .