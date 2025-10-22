Stellantis and Roshel build SUVs so tough that can survive a war zone

At the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Denver, Stellantis and Roshel decided to remind everyone that security doesn’t have to come at the expense of luxury, or intimidation. Their latest lineup of armored vehicles blends red-carpet comfort with battlefield resilience, because who says government fleets can’t have both?

Center stage: the Jeep Wagoneer Armored Edition, a vehicle that looks like a family SUV but hides a full protective capsule underneath its glossy paint. Think of it as a moving fortress in business-casual attire. Built in collaboration between Stellantis Fleet and Roshel, the Wagoneer keeps its OEM poise, acceleration, braking, and handling remain consistent, yet can shrug off situations that would make a regular SUV weep coolant.

Designed for diplomats, law enforcement, and other “please-don’t-shoot-me” professions, it offers over 130 safety and protection features. Add in best-in-class interior space, towing up to 10,000 pounds, and a 420-HP Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6, and you’ve got an armored cruiser that’s equal parts limousine and tank.

Then comes the Roshel Senator MRAP, a mine-resistant beast built on the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab. With a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel, all-wheel drive, and clearance high enough to make a mountain jealous, it’s built to survive the worst roads, or the absence of roads entirely. Its combat-proven shell and integrated systems have already seen deployment in conflict zones, which makes parallel parking seem like child’s play. The Ram’s new Torqueflite HD 8-speed transmission ensures power delivery smoother than a general’s ego.

Stellantis’ law enforcement lead Ryan Austin summed it up neatly: protecting first responders means protecting everyone else. The company’s growing partnership with Roshel offers tailor-made armored platforms backed by Stellantis’s global service and logistics network, because even tanks need maintenance plans.

Stellantis and Roshel aren’t just building vehicles, they’re redefining the phrase “safe travels”. Whether you’re escorting diplomats or dodging traffic on the Beltway, these machines make one thing clear: overbuilt is the new standard.