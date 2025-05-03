Stellantis and Public Bank partner in Malaysia for sustainable mobility

Stellantis Malaysia & Public Bank Collaborate to Accelerate EV Adoption with ‘Paint the Town Green with EV Financing’

Stellantis Malaysia and Public Bank ‘Paint the Town Green with EV Financing’ event

Stellantis Malaysia and Public Bank have joined forces to champion sustainable mobility through the ‘Paint the Town Green with EV Financing’ event. This strategic collaboration highlights Public Bank’s exclusive ‘Paint the Town Green’ campaign, offering attractive financing solutions to accelerate EV adoption in Malaysia.

The event highlights the growing momentum of EV adoption in Malaysia, with Public Bank’s new EV vehicle market share reaching 29.1% in 2024 and climbing further to 33.5% in February 2025. In line with its commitment to sustainable finance, Public Bank has set an ambitious target of RM100 billion by 2030 to support green initiatives, including the transition to electric mobility.

To encourage more Malaysians to make the switch to EVs, Public Bank’s ‘Paint the Town Green’ campaign in collaboration with Stellantis Malaysia offers a range of compelling benefits, including Preferential Interest Rates as low as 0.38% p.a. for financing of the new electric Leapmotor C10.

The Leapmotor C1 – International CMF Design and French Design Awards

The Leapmotor C10, a vehicle engineered to redefine electric mobility. A winner of the International CMF Design and French Design Awards, the C10 pairs sleek aesthetics with powerful performance. It features a 69.9kWh Lithium-Iron Phosphate battery and 214hp electric motor, delivering a 424 KM range (WLTP) for effortless drives. Inside, the spacious cabin is complemented by a 2.1m² panoramic glass roof with a retractable sunshade, while a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and Leap Pilot Level 2 ADAS offer enhanced confidence on the road.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Dr. Tay Ah Lek, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Public Bank, stated, “Public Bank is dedicated to driving Malaysia’s green transition by making EV ownership more accessible. Through our ‘Paint the Town Green’ campaign and partnership with Stellantis Malaysia, we aim to empower customers with competitive financing options while supporting the nation’s sustainable development goals.”

Isaac Yeo, Managing Director, ASEAN, Stellantis added that “We are pleased to collaborate with Public Bank on this strategic initiative to advance electric vehicle adoption in Malaysia. Through this partnership, the Leapmotor C10—equipped with intelligent features and advanced technology—becomes a more accessible and compelling option for Malaysian consumers. We are confident that this initiative will support the nation’s transition towards sustainable mobility while meeting the expectations of today’s discerning automotive customers.”



The ‘Paint the Town Green with EV Financing’ event underscores Public Bank’s and Stellantis Malaysia’s shared vision for a cleaner and more sustainable automotive landscape. As Malaysia continues to embrace electrification, this initiative is poised to accelerate the shift towards environmentally friendly transportation solutions.