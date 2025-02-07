Stellantis and Mistral AI strengthen their partnership

Stellantis and Mistral AI are strengthening their strategic partnership in artificial intelligence, a collaboration that has been ongoing for over a year. The goal is to integrate AI across multiple aspects: from vehicle design to onboard experience, leveraging Mistral AI’s expertise in language models (LLMs) and automation solutions. This synergy aims to optimize data analysis, make product development more efficient, and significantly improve customer interaction.

Stellantis and Mistral AI have been collaborating for over a year on AI-based projects

One of the main projects is the development of an advanced voice assistant that will function as a real-time interactive manual, helping drivers understand vehicle features and resolve potential issues. The system, which is constantly updated, will be implemented across different Stellantis brands and models, ensuring a uniform and intuitive experience.

The collaboration also extends to optimizing bill of materials management through an intelligent system that simplifies complex database analysis. This tool allows engineers to identify, compare, and select the most suitable components, promoting greater reuse and overall efficiency optimization.

Another development area involves automated analysis of feedback data from development fleets and customer surveys. The use of artificial intelligence enables rapid identification of trends and critical issues, suggesting targeted corrective actions. In parallel, the company is developing “Club Stellantis,” a multilingual virtual assistant designed to support French employees in purchasing company vehicles, with potential expansion to other European markets.

In the production sector, Stellantis is implementing edge computing models for real-time anomaly detection. This innovative system allows operators to intervene promptly, preventing problems before components are released and thus improving quality control and overall process efficiency.

“There are many players in the artificial intelligence sector, and we are particularly pleased to collaborate with Mistral AI for its remarkable adaptability and ability to achieve significant results through a strong collaborative spirit,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering & Technology Officer at Stellantis. “Together, we are exploring AI’s potential across various sectors to improve our product development and customer experience, ensuring real benefits.”

Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI, highlighted how this partnership represents an important step in making Generative Artificial Intelligence more accessible and functional. He emphasized that Stellantis’ innovative approach and ability to integrate advanced AI tools into the driving experience make it the ideal partner to demonstrate the potential of their solutions, not only to revolutionize mobility but also to provide valuable tools supporting engineers’ work.

The strategic use of artificial intelligence in these multiple sectors allows Stellantis to further strengthen its commitment to innovation, leveraging advanced data analysis to improve both the quality and performance of its vehicles, as well as the overall experience of customers and employees.