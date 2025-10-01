Stellantis and Mistral AI expand their collaboration

At Italian Tech Week, Stellantis and Mistral AI announced a new chapter in their collaboration, aimed at strengthening the integration of artificial intelligence across every area of the group’s activities. Over the past 18 months, the two companies have already worked side by side to develop advanced solutions, bringing Mistral AI’s models into next-generation onboard assistance systems as well as Stellantis’ business and engineering processes.

Stellantis and Mistral AI to drive automotive innovation with AI

The partnership now enters a more strategic, long-term phase. Early results have demonstrated AI’s ability to create real value by improving efficiency and driving innovation. With the agreement presented today, the goal is to make artificial intelligence a central engine of operations, boosting agility, competitiveness, and the quality of the customer experience. Stellantis seeks to consolidate its position as a leader in AI adoption within the automotive sector.

“Our collaboration with Mistral AI allows us to move faster and smarter. What makes this project unique is the ability to work closely together, delivering tangible results,” explained Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer. “Together, we are creating adaptive systems that bring real value to customers and strengthen the group’s technological leadership.”

Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI, added: “Stellantis is a unique partner in terms of scale and vision, but above all for its determination to apply artificial intelligence across every business area. Our customizable solutions and applied engineering teams will be key to improving internal processes and customer experience. Together, we are setting a new standard for the use of AI in the most complex industries.”

To turn these ambitions into reality, Stellantis and Mistral AI will launch two complementary platforms: the Innovation Lab, focused on developing customized solutions to integrate into the company’s most critical processes, particularly sales and aftersales, and the Transformation Academy, designed to drive large-scale adoption, accelerate the transition from prototypes to production, and foster the creation of new use cases.

These initiatives mark a decisive step beyond the experimental phase, transforming AI into a strategic asset serving the entire organization. The stated goal is to provide teams with intelligent tools to personalize customer interaction while at the same time increasing efficiency and quality through real-time data and feedback.

In doing so, Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to viewing artificial intelligence not as a simple accessory technology, but as a lever to enhance both business performance and customer relationships across the entire value chain. The partnership with Mistral AI thus becomes a competitive advantage, strengthening the group’s long-term leadership as it seeks to guide the intelligent transformation of the global automotive industry.