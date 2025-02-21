Stellantis and Leapmotor officially confirm which model will be sold in South America

2025 marks a new chapter for Stellantis in South America with the launch of Leapmotor in the region. The brand has confirmed that the C10, an electric SUV, will be among the first models to debut in Brazil and Chile, part of a range specifically developed for the South American market.

Leapmotor C10 prototypes are currently undergoing a rigorous testing program at the Stellantis Tech Center South America. Engineers are subjecting the vehicle to intensive tests under various conditions, including extreme ones, to verify its performance, durability, and reliability. The goal is to ensure that the C10 meets the group’s high standards of quality and efficiency while responding to the specific needs of local markets.

This validation process reflects Stellantis‘ global approach, which aims to offer an excellent driving experience in all environmental and road conditions for all group brands in the South American region.

As an exception, Stellantis and Leapmotor have allowed the documentation of some testing phases through an exclusive web series. The first episode will show the arrival of the first C10s in the region and will include perspectives from Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis South America, and Fernando Varela, Vice President of Leapmotor South America, on this new path towards more sustainable, safe, and accessible mobility.