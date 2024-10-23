Stellantis and Kaluza, new collab. for smart EVs charging

Stellantis continues its great work on the transformation to zero-emission mobility. One of the latest strategic business moves was the confirmation of the collaboration with the innovative company Kaluza, already the absolute leader in energy software. This collaboration was forged with the goal of permanently changing the EV charging phase for customers.

Kaluza, an established company

Kaluza is a B Corp-certified energy software company, and works in a specialized way on the empowerment of electricity providers. How? Through the use of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company’s mission is to play a major role in decarbonization by promoting a much more flexible energy system than we have been accustomed to so far, something that could certainly bring much benefit to millions of customers around the world.

The Kaluza company is already particularly well known for being very much at the forefront of smart charging. In fact, numerous collaborations with manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Volvo, Porsche and Mitsubishi Motors have already been put in place. The platform, which has been devised by the company, makes it possible to optimize vehicle charging in real time, greatly reducing operational costs for energy providers while also improving the customer experience.

Smart charging for Stellantis customers

Thanks to this new partnership, owners of electric vehicles that are part of Stellantis brands, namely Peugeot, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Opel, and Vauxhall, will have the great opportunity to benefit from a fully advanced and intelligent charging system, with autonomous management by the vehicle. What does this mean? It means that charging will take place fully automatically, when energy is most economical and from renewable and safe sources. This is a very advanced way of reducing costs for consumers, which could also help balance the demand for electricity on the grid, thereby also decreasing the environmental impact.

One of the most innovative features of this solution is the direct integration created between Kaluza software and Stellantis electric vehicles. This factor eliminates the need to have to install other charging devices, which greatly simplifies the process, making it more accessible and easier for customers.

Partnership for a sustainable future

This strong close collaboration is certainly a major step forward in terms of electric mobility, as it manages to combine the great experience of the Stellantis automotive group in producing vehicles and that of the Kaluza company in developing cutting-edge software. The two companies have a great common goal, which is to make owning an electric vehicle much more convenient and safe, as well as sustainable and definitely easier for consumers to maintain as well.

Also speaking on the matter was Neel Gulhar, Chief Product Officer of Kaluza, who stressed the importance of this partnership in turning electric vehicles into true smart energy assets. Through this solution, customers will now be able to contribute in a completely active way to creating a cleaner and more sustainable energy system, rewarding them directly for their efforts in reducing carbon emissions. This is a truly important collaboration for global sustainability, which also shows that partnerships between large companies, as in this case, can be very useful in contributing to a clean-emissions future.