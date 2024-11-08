Stellantis and Infineon announce collaboration for next-generation vehicle architectures

Stellantis and Infineon Technologies AG will work together on the automotive group’s electric vehicle architecture. This collaboration aims to support Stellantis’ goal of enabling clean, safe, and affordable mobility for all. To this end, the companies have signed significant supply agreements that form the basis for a planned collaboration in developing the next generation of power architectures.

Stellantis and Infineon announce collaboration for electric vehicle architecture

Infineon‘s PROFET smart switches will replace traditional fuses, reducing wiring effort and enabling Stellantis to be one of the first automakers to introduce intelligent power management. Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors will help the automotive group standardize its power modules, improving electric vehicle performance and efficiency while reducing costs.

Stellantis and Infineon are also working to expand their collaboration by creating a joint Power Lab to define a scalable and intelligent power architecture for Stellantis’ next generation of software-defined vehicles with STLA Brain.

“As outlined in our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, we are securing the supply of crucial semiconductor solutions. We need these to drive the transition to an electrified future and leverage innovative architectures for our next-generation platforms,” says Maxime Picat, Chief Purchasing and Supplier Quality Officer at Stellantis.

“With these agreements, Infineon is expanding its cooperation and innovation partnership with Stellantis,” says Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive Division. “As a global leader in automotive semiconductors, we bring our expertise from product to system and reliable electronics. Our semiconductors drive the decarbonization and digitalization of mobility. They increase car efficiency and enable software-defined architectures that significantly improve the user experience.”

With the world’s most cost-competitive SiC facility in Kulim, Malaysia, the upcoming 300-millimeter “Smart Power Fab” in Dresden, and the joint venture with TSMC and partners (ESMC), as well as related foundry supply agreements, Infineon is able to meet market demand for automotive semiconductor solutions. According to market research firm TechInsights, Infineon is already the global number one in automotive microcontrollers with approximately 29% market share of the global automotive microcontroller market.