Stellantis and DPaschoal announce organizational changes

DPaschoal – also composed of the companies DPK, KDP, Recmaxx, AutoZ, Autocred and Maxxi Training announce changes to their organizational structure

Stellantis and DPaschoal organization changes

Stellantis and DPaschoal announce changes to their organizational structure to strengthen their presence in the aftermarket and services. In the new configuration, Alessandro Vetorazzi takes over as head of DPaschoal, in addition to leading Stellantis’ Independent Aftermarket (IAM). He will report to Paulo Solti, Stellantis vice president for parts and services for South America.

A mechanical engineer with a specialization in Business Management, Alessandro has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, gained in strategic areas such as Sales, Marketing and Post-Sales. He joined Stellantis in 2016 and became head of After-Sales Marketing and then IAM.

Gerson Prado will now work as Senior Advisor P&S S&M Global in the Sales and Marketing department, within the Parts and Services structure of Stellantis. With a solid 40-year career in the automotive industry, Gerson has accumulated experience in companies such as Roles, Federal Mogul and SK Automotive. Last year he was in charge of DPaschoal, helping to strengthen the operation.

“I wish Alexander and Gerson great success in their new challenges. I am confident that both will continue to add value to our Aftermarket strategy, both regionally and globally. Alessandro will continue the work Gerson started at DPaschoal, leading the company’s growth. “Gerson, in turn, will continue to contribute his expertise in the parts and services sector, now with global reach,” Paulo Solti points out.

About DPaschoal

DPaschoal-also composed of the companies DPK, KDP, Recmaxx, AutoZ, Autocred, and Maxxi Training-has been in the automotive business since 1949 and focuses its activities on providing specialized automotive services and the resale and distribution of multi-brand tires and parts. It has more than 120 company-owned stores located in eight states and offers products and services in the light, heavy and agricultural vehicle segments, as well as 28 tire and parts distribution centers operating across the country. Working in a multichannel environment, DPaschoal offers different platforms to serve different types of customers and partners, with B2B and B2C propositions, operating in e-commerce and physical stores.