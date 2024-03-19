Stellantis and Archer: a growing partnership

Stellantis recently announced further consolidation of its collaboration with Archer, underscoring its increasing confidence in the startup specialized in the development and production of eVTOLs.

The automotive company has disclosed the completion of the acquisition of 8.3 million shares of Archer, emphasizing its commitment to the partnership. This significant step follows the visit of Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, to Archer’s facilities in Santa Clara, California. This investment represents another milestone in a collaboration that has already seen notable moments, such as Stellantis’ funding confirmation for the production of Archer’s Midnight aircraft in January 2023.

With this move, the company fortifies its stance and gears up for the upcoming commercial launch of its electric vehicle, scheduled for next year. The opening of the new facility in Georgia, expected by year’s end, will contribute to supporting vehicle production. The facility, spanning 32,000 square meters, will be capable of producing 650 units of Archer Midnight annually. This vehicle will stand out for its unique features, offering quietness, safety, and sustainability. With a charging time of approximately 10 minutes, the eVTOL will be particularly suitable for journeys covering distances ranging from 30 to 80 km.