Stellantis adds gun-sniffing dogs to the assembly line

If you thought the most hazardous part of building an American pickup was a rogue weld or a caffeine-deprived supervisor, Stellantis has a furry reality check for you. The giant is officially deploying firearm-detecting dogs across its key U.S. assembly plants. It turns out that when you’re cranking out Ram 1500s and Jeep Grand Cherokees, the standard badge-swipe and a polite nod from a security guard just don’t cut it anymore.

The program isn’t exactly a secret startup. These four-legged metal detectors have been quietly working the floor at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan for months. Now, the initiative is expanding its territory to the Mack Assembly complex in Detroit. According to corporate PR, these dogs are there to “support workplace safety and employee well-being”.

Stellantis is quick to point out that this isn’t a reaction to any “specific threat”. It’s the corporate equivalent of saying “nothing to see here” while standing in front of a fireworks factory with a lit match.

The reality is a bit more grounded in the chaos of last summer, when the Sterling Heights plant was turned into a three-hour police standoff because an employee decided to bring a pistol to work and barricade himself inside. Nobody was hurt, but it seems management decided that “man’s best friend” was a more efficient deterrent than a memo from HR.

Partnering with Michigan-based Zebra K9, Stellantis is now patrolling everything from production lines to the vast, sprawling parking lots where the Ram 1500 reigns supreme. These units are certified to sniff out both firearms and explosives, ensuring that the only “blasts” happening on-site are coming from the subwoofers in the finished trucks.

As the program rolls out to more plants, it’s clear that the “new normal” in Detroit manufacturing involves a lot more wagging tails and a lot less room for error. It’s a punchy, direct solution to a uniquely modern problem.