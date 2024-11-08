Stellantis achieves 23.6% market share in South America with record sales through October 2024

Stellantis concluded another month as a leader in the market in Brazil, Argentina, and South America, being the company that sold the highest number of vehicles in the region. From January to October 2024, the automotive group has accumulated more than 752,000 units sold, with a market share of 23.6 percent, an increase of 25,743 units compared to the same period in 2023. In October, Stellantis recorded 88,700 registrations, equal to 27.7% of the market share in South America.

From January to October, Stellantis sold 752,000 vehicles in South America

In the Brazilian market, Stellantis sales in October amounted to 72,800 units, equal to 29% of market share. Since the beginning of the year, over 597,000 units have been registered, equal to 29.8% of total sales, with an increase of 41,834 units compared to 2023.

In Argentina, the company maintains its leadership with over 101,000 vehicles sold since the beginning of the year, equal to a 30.2% share of the Argentine market. In October, 13,100 units were registered, with a market share of 31.4%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points compared to 2023.

Fiat closed October with a market share of 20.9% and 51,867 registered units, over 9,500 ahead of second place. Additionally, the brand had three models among the ten best-selling cars in the national market: Strada, with 14,639 registrations, Argo with 9,265 units sold, the highest registration volume of the year, and Mobi, with 6,505 vehicles sold. In October, Fiat also maintained its leadership in various segments, such as pick-ups. In this category, the brand maintains first place with a 44.1% share and 20,872 units with Strada, with a 72.3% market share among B-pickups, and Toro, with 44.7% in the C-Pickup category.

Jeep closed October with 12,014 registrations, the best sales volume in the last three months. With these numbers, Jeep has reached 99,930 units sold in 2024 and a 5% share of the national market. The Jeep Compass sold 5,043 units in October and has exceeded the threshold of 40,000 units sold in 2024, with 40,369. The competitive mid-size SUV segment continues with Compass in the lead. The model is also a safe bet among the 10 best-selling SUVs in the Brazilian market in October and year-to-date.

With another month of sales above 5,000 units, with 5,147 registrations, the Jeep Renegade has exceeded the threshold of 45,000 sales in the year, for a total of 45,236. The Renegade is also a constant presence in the Top 10 best-selling SUVs in the country, securing its place in October and year-to-date. The Jeep Commander maintains its leadership among large 7-seater SUVs in Brazil. In October, the model sold 1,808 units, bringing the Commander to 13,770 sales in 2024.

From January to October, Ram recorded 25,229 registered units, a growth of 143% compared to the first ten months of last year, and a 1.3% share of the Brazilian market, considering all passenger and light commercial segments. In October, the second-best sales month of the year for Ram, the brand registered 2,797 pick-ups in the country, with the Rampage being very successful.

With 2,370 units registered, October was the best sales month for this pickup in 2024. This year the Rampage has exceeded the milestone of 20,000 units registered in the country. Absolute leader among large pick-ups, Ram registered 427 units in this category this month, between Classic, 1500, 2500, and 3500. In addition to the best sales month for the 2500 of the year, with 215 registered units, also notable are the 160 units of the Ram 3500.

Peugeot registered a 2.8% share of the Brazilian market, considering the B-SUV segment, where the new 2008 is the 12th best-selling model with this configuration. Peugeot 2008, an SUV that debuted in August, registered a 63% increase in sales compared to the previous month and allowed the French car manufacturer to achieve its best sales result since 2015.