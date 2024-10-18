Stellantis, according to Tavares the group must be “on the right side of history”

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has once again reiterated the automotive group’s commitment to electrification. The desire remains to be “on the right side of history.” But at what cost? During the Paris Motor Show, Tavares reaffirmed the need to switch to electric cars, despite the challenges the market is facing, with sales still slow despite a wide range of battery-powered models, especially among the various offerings and different brands in Europe.

According to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, the transition to electric cars must be accelerated due to climate change

The situation is made more complicated by the new CO2 limits imposed by the European Union. These will come into effect in 2025 and provide for a reduction to 93.6 grams per car, 13 grams less than the previous year. This limitation has caused concerns both inside and outside Stellantis. It’s no coincidence that the group’s dealers wanted to raise the alarm by asking for a relaxation of regulations through a letter addressed to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Tavares, as has been well known on this matter for some time, expressed his dissent, stating that Stellantis is ready to comply with the new rules. For the CEO of the automotive group, there would be no need to ask for extensions, but only for reliable regulatory stability. The Stellantis CEO also highlighted the importance of seriously addressing the environmental consequences of pollution, a problem that becomes more tangible every month and every year.

Tavares himself, recounting a personal episode, recalled a particular moment when his daughter had to drive through a burning forest in Portugal. The testimony aimed to highlight how extreme events are becoming more frequent due to climate change. “We cannot close our eyes to this reality,” he stated. “If we ignore the problem, one day we might find ourselves living summers with temperatures of 50 degrees, as is already happening in various parts of the world.”

For the Stellantis CEO, although the transition to electric is complex and challenging, it is inevitable and needs to be accelerated, not slowed down. “Stellantis is working hard to adapt to electric mobility, with the aim of achieving the ambitious goals set for the future.”