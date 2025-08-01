Stellantis accelerates in Brazil with rising production figures

In the first half of 2025, Stellantis continues to strengthen its presence in South America, with significant results especially in Brazil. Beyond confirming leadership in sales volumes in the region, the group led by CEO Antonio Filosa has recorded notable growth in both vehicle production and exports, confirming Brazil’s centrality in the automotive giant’s industrial strategy.

Stellantis grows in Brazil: production and export boom in H1 2025

Between January and June 2025, Stellantis produced a total of 403,711 vehicles in Brazil, with an 18% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Betim plant (Minas Gerais), which alone assembled 248,935 units (+16%). Following are the Goiana plant (Pernambuco), with 119,131 vehicles (+12%) and Porto Real (Rio de Janeiro), with 35,645 units, recording the most significant increase: +60%.

But it’s on the export front that Stellantis has made an even more evident leap. In the first half of 2025, 87,732 vehicles were exported, with 93% growth compared to 45,414 units in the same period of 2024.

“The progress in production and exports reaffirms the competitiveness of our products and the excellence of our industrial activities in Brazil,” said Emanuele Cappellano, president of Stellantis South America and global head of Stellantis Pro One. “More than exporting vehicles, we export technology and automotive intelligence developed locally for the entire region. We continue to expand into international markets.”

The Betim plant is also confirmed as first in export volumes, with 43,357 units sent abroad (+107%). At Porto Real, exports grew 122%, reaching 15,719 units, thanks to the success of the Citroën range, particularly the Aircross. The Goiana plant contributed 28,656 exports, up 65%.

According to Matias Merino, vice president of Supply Chain for South America, the result is linked to “increased demand in key markets like Argentina and the success of our product portfolio, with models highly appreciated throughout Latin America, such as Fiat Strada, Jeep Compass, and Citroën Aircross.”

The Fiat Strada, Brazil’s sales leader, also confirmed itself as the group’s most exported model, with 20,180 units sent abroad (+118%). At the Goiana plant, the Jeep Compass led exports with 8,827 units, while at Porto Real it was the Citroën Aircross that stood out, with 5,647 vehicles destined for foreign markets.