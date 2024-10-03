Stellantis’ 25th annual MatchMaker event showcases commitment to supplier diversity

Stellantis hosted its 25th annual MatchMaker program for supplier diversity, demonstrating the company’s long-standing commitment to building a diverse supply base and increasing wealth for diverse entrepreneurs and communities. Since its inception in 1999, the annual event has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for diversely owned companies, including those owned by minorities, women, veterans, LGBTQ individuals, and people with disabilities, as well as HUBZone, 8a, and small businesses.

Stellantis’ 2024 MatchMaker event was attended by more than 1,000 people at the company’s Auburn Hills campus

The Stellantis MatchMaker program offers diversely owned businesses the opportunity to host exhibit spaces, network, and learn about the company’s supplier diversity development initiatives, including participating in “matchmaking” meetings with buyers and more. This year, MatchMaker was attended by over 1,000 people at the Auburn Hills corporate campus, including more than 325 diverse business owners and over 225 Tier 1 supplier decision-makers, as well as representatives from Stellantis purchasing, supply chain, and supplier quality across all commodity areas.

“Our 25th anniversary is not just an important milestone, but also a testament to our ongoing commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within our supply base,” said Bruno Olvera, Head of Diverse Supplier Development, Stellantis North America. “We have worked tirelessly to foster a culture of collaboration and support with our suppliers, focusing particularly on empowering underrepresented businesses and communities. We are so proud that this award-winning program has had such a profound impact on so many businesses that otherwise might not have had the opportunity to participate in the automotive industry.”

Since the inception of the company’s supplier diversity program in 1983, Stellantis has purchased more than $100 billion from diversely owned suppliers. Last year, the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares spent $9.3 billion in North America with diverse suppliers. Over the past 12 years, the company’s High Focus program, which works strategically with suppliers to ensure they meet their diversity goals and objectives, has generated over $6.7 billion in diverse spend.

As Stellantis enters the 41st year of its supplier diversity program, the company continues to receive recognition for its supplier diversity initiatives and leadership. Olvera, who has led the diverse supplier development program in North America since 2022, was recently honored by DiversityPlus magazine as one of the Top 25 Diversity Change Leaders. He was recognized for his contribution to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization and communities.

Additionally, the company recently received three awards, firsts, from the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC): Company Collaboration Award, Procurement Business Advocate of Year for Olvera, and Social Good Award for Canadian Government Affairs Lead Amy DiGiovanni.

The Great Lakes Women’s Business Council (GLWBC) also awarded Stellantis an Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award in the Best in Class category, the organization’s highest-level award, for the second consecutive year. In collaboration with GLWBC, Stellantis launched an innovative supplier development program, MentorWE, in 2022 for women-owned suppliers, to prepare them for future procurement and purchasing opportunities.