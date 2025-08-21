Stellantis: 10 new combustion-powered cars coming under Filosa’s leadership

The first half of 2025 closed with heavy losses for Stellantis, accompanied by a leadership shake-up. Carlos Tavares stepped down, handing the reins to Antonio Filosa. The new CEO, formerly head of Jeep, now faces the challenge of steering the struggling group, born from the merger of FCA and PSA, through one of the most complex periods in the industry.

Stellantis: 10 new models set to drive recovery

To revive sales, Stellantis plans to launch ten new models in the coming years. Among the first are the new Jeep Compass, Citroën C5 Aircross, and DS N°8, all already unveiled to the public. The goal is to regain competitiveness and restart growth, while eliminating brand overlap and delivering a clearer, more consistent lineup.

One of the first breaks from the Tavares era is the handling of technical crises. Whereas the group previously preferred silence, the new approach is more transparent. An online platform has been launched to simplify compensation for customers affected by defects. The PureTech engine is now covered by a warranty of up to 10 years or 175,000 km, while BlueHDi diesels are backed for up to 240,000 km, moves designed to restore trust and defuse criticism.

Filosa has also restructured brand management, with the goal of avoiding internal competition and clarifying each brand’s market positioning. Every marque will be tasked with a distinct role, preventing overlaps across the portfolio.

On the technology front, Stellantis has decided to abandon hydrogen vehicle development, deeming it uncompetitive in the medium term. Instead, resources will focus on electrification and, surprisingly, on reviving V8 engines. The move is largely driven by demand in North America, where Dodge and Ram still enjoy strong sales for large-displacement powertrains.

The backdrop remains challenging. Beyond financial recovery and rebuilding customer confidence, Stellantis must contend with new U.S. tariffs, which have already cost the company up to $1.5 billion this year.

Despite the hurdles, Antonio Filosa remains confident. His first weeks at the helm have strengthened his belief that Stellantis has the tools to weather the storm, leverage its assets, and turn 2025 into a difficult yet pivotal year of renewal.