Stella Automotriz Tlaxcala, new image with Stellantis Brand House in Mexico

Stellantis Brand House scheme arrives at Stella Automotriz Tlaxcala

As part of Stellantis Mexico’s commitment to offer customers a better sales and after-sales service process, the innovative Stellantis Brand House scheme arrives at Stella Automotriz Tlaxcala.

Strategically located, this distributor has a total area of 15,000 square meters, where the following brands will be sold: Jeep, Dodge, FIAT, Peugeot and Ram.

“I want to thank the Stella Autromotriz Tlaxcala team for all the work and effort to transform into Stellantis Brand House. We know that this evolution will have positive changes in the sales force, as well as in after-sales services and customer service. It is important to mention that Stellantis Mexico continues to show growth in sales thanks to the fact that today we have a completely renewed range of products in strategic segments of the industry and during the year we will continue to present new products. We will close 2024 with 93,809 units, so we are convinced that this business model with a specialized focus continues to be the right path. Stella Automotriz Tlaxcala will be a key part of Stellantis Mexico’s commercial success thanks to its new facilities and a team of professionals committed to customer satisfaction,” said Aymeric Bardon, Commercial Vice President of Stellantis Mexico.

Modern workshop and expert service in Stella Automotriz Tlaxcala

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the renovation of the sales rooms, the workshop has an area of 1,800 square meters and first class facilities, with express service station, preventive maintenance areas, as well as a space dedicated to bodywork and painting with an AUDATEX – AUDAGOLD valuation system used by the vast majority of insurance companies, ensuring exceptional work and high quality standards.

Stella Automotriz Tlaxcala also offers several points of contact both in person and digital tools, including sales, quotes, parts and service scheduling.

