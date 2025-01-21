Stelantis patents new three-dimensional hood ornament, debuts on Ram 2500 “Traveller”

The American brand has just revealed a new hood ornament, a special homage to the famous Palomino model of the 1970s. This jewel of design is particularly characterized by its modern lines and details inspired by the past. It premiered on Chris Stapleton’s custom truck. A perfect blend of brand tradition and advancing innovation that promises to make pickup lovers’ hearts beat faster

New patent inspired by the 1979 Palomino

Stellantis recently obtained a patent for a new and original hood ornament for Ram trucks. This innovative design, brings together vintage elements with a contemporary twist, and was inspired by the famous 1979 Ram Palomino model. The ornament, featuring a three-dimensional, multifaceted shape, was premiered on Chris Stapleton’s “Traveller” custom truck, a project shared between the artist and the Ram design team.

The original idea for this ornament was started in March 2023, and after a period of evaluation, the patent was finally granted just recently, in January 2025. The decision to present this design on the “Traveller” truck, which as we know is certainly a unique model that is based on the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty, absolutely highlights the importance Ram wants to place on innovation and craftsmanship, values that are at the of great importance to the brand since time immemorial.

At the moment only on “Traveller” soon on other models

At the moment the American brand has reportedly decided that this new ornament is planned, and consequently presented, only on the “Traveller” model. Despite everything, however, Ram truck enthusiasts are already in great anticipation at the idea of seeing it on future models that will be available for purchase. There are many consumers, who in all likelihood, might think that this ornament would be the perfect addition to the versions that enjoy more luxury such as the Limited Longhorn and Limited models, which as a result would be presented even more unique and distinctive.

Ram therefore, has filed a patent to absolutely protect the design of this ornament, which is surely meant to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and keeping its tradition alive as the years progress. Although it is not yet certain whether this ornament will become a standard feature of all new models, it certainly remains clear that Ram certainly knows how to keep the attention of its fans, a strategy that obviously allows it to retain a large portion of them.