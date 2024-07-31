SoundHound AI launches voice assistant for Alfa Romeo and Citroen vehicles

SoundHound AI, a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, has announced that its SoundHound Chat AI voice assistance system with ChatGPT integration will be available in Alfa Romeo and Citroen vehicles across several European markets. Many will have heard of SoundHound in terms of voice artificial intelligence due to its applications competing with the more renowned Shazam, especially when it comes to audio recognition. The choice of two more important brands within the Stellantis group is not surprising.

SoundHound AI arrives on Alfa Romeo and Citroen vehicles: here are the details

The collaboration is a further step forward for the use of cutting-edge technology in Alfa Romeo and Citroen vehicles. These two join the list of Stellantis brands adopting SoundHound AI’s voice assistant. The announcement follows the recent integration in Peugeot and Opel-Vauxhall vehicles. In March of this year, DS Automobiles became the first car manufacturer in the world to go into production with a voice assistant that integrates the latest generative artificial intelligence technology using SoundHound Chat AI. The voice assistant will be available in Alfa Romeo Junior Hybrid models and in Citroën C4, C4X, C5X, Berlingo, and Spacetourer vehicles.

SoundHound Chat AI offers a versatile and advanced conversational experience for drivers and passengers. Not just traditional functionalities: in addition to navigation, calls, and real-time information always available to users in the car, Citroen and Alfa Romeo customers will be able to benefit from ChatGPT-style responses. From historical curiosities to trip planning, to quizzes or suggestions from the vehicle manual. The system fully understands colloquial human language and uses generative artificial intelligence to support fluid and complete conversations.

“We are excited to extend our renowned SoundHound Chat AI assistant to Alfa Romeo and Citroen vehicles. This innovation is proving to be a huge success among drivers. Many are finding continuous value in their enhanced in-car voice assistant,” said Michael Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI. “Drivers are discovering new and exciting uses for this advanced, AI-driven voice technology. As we enter a new era for every vehicle’s cabin, SoundHound continues to commit to delivering excellent products that car manufacturers trust and drivers love.”

SoundHound‘s cross-brand data shows a growing demand for highly intelligent and versatile AI voice assistants among drivers and manufacturers. This is the path that several brands have been on for some time; all that remains is to make life easier for every motorist.