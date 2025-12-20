Sony and Honda’s $90,000 Afeela 1 is basically a PS5 on wheels

The boundary between your living room and your driveway is officially collapsing. On December 18, Sony Honda Mobility confirmed that their highly anticipated electric vehicle, the Afeela 1, will officially support PlayStation Remote Play. This means that if you’ve ever dreamed of playing PS5 hits while sitting in a luxury sedan. Your hyper-expensive gaming pod is almost here.

Set to begin deliveries in California in 2026, the Afeela 1 isn’t just a car. It’s a 480-horsepower rolling tech showcase. However, before you cancel your internet at home, there is a slight catch: this isn’t cloud gaming. Unlike Microsoft’s integration with LG’s automotive platform, Afeela users must leave their PS4 or PS5 turned on at home to stream games to the vehicle via the internet. It’s essentially a very fast, very heavy remote controller.

The luxury electric sedan market is notoriously crowded, but Sony is betting that 40 sensor, including LiDAR, ultrasonic tech, and multi-angle cameras, plus a massive digital cockpit will justify the price tag. And what a price tag it is. The Origin version starts at $89,900, while the Signature trim climbs to a staggering $102,900. To soften the blow, Sony Honda Mobility is throwing in a three-year subscription to “essential services”, covering AFEELA Intelligent Driving (ADAS L2+), 5G connectivity, and an “Immersive Entertainment” package.

Underneath the high-tech skin, the Afeela 1 features a dual-motor AWD layout and a 91 kWh battery pack, offering roughly 300 miles of range. While digital side mirrors replace traditional glass to boost aerodynamics, the real draw remains the “emotional environment” described by President Izumi Kawanishi.

By integrating the Sony audiovisual ecosystem and PS Remote Play, the brand aims to turn a mundane commute into a high-fidelity gaming session. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or waiting for a charge, the Afeela 1 ensures that you’re only a few clicks away from a virtual trophy.