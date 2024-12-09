Someone turned a Tesla Model S into a Dodge Challenger: check out the result

An idea that seemed impossible has become reality: a Tesla Model S Plaid has been transformed into a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. This crazy project was carried out by the YouTube channel BoostedBoiz, known for their outlandish automotive transformations.

A Tesla Model S Plaid becomes a Dodge Challenger Hellcat: the video

The base vehicle remains a genuine Model S Plaid, with its 1,020 horsepower and impressive 1,453 nm of torque, perfectly matching the aggressive aesthetics of the Challenger. The wheelbase of both cars is almost identical, which allowed for a relatively simple body adaptation.

The team purchased a Challenger body shell at a modest price, but the adaptation process required numerous cuts and modifications to ensure everything aligned correctly. The end result is a car that looks like a classic muscle car but conceals Tesla’s advanced technology under the hood. The interior largely remains that of the original Model S, with the dashboard and bucket seats, while the exterior sports authentic Hellcat body panels.

With reduced weight compared to the original Model S, this electric Challenger could become a formidable contender in drag racing competitions. The question everyone is asking is whether it will be able to beat the quarter-mile (400 meters) record of 8.91 seconds set by the Challenger SRT Demon 170. While traditional cars face challenges related to emissions and sustainability, projects like this demonstrate that innovation can lead to surprising and entertaining results.