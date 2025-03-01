Someone thought of turning their Dodge Charger into a kind of bizarre pickup truck

The aggressive front end of the Dodge Charger has always evoked similarities with the robust Ram pickup trucks. But a Rhode Island workshop has decided to take this resemblance to a completely new level, transforming the muscle car into an authentic pickup truck.

Behind this bold metamorphosis is Smyth Kit Cars, a company specializing in unique conversions. The team took an old Charger and completely revolutionized it, adapting it to the world of pickup trucks. This creation is just one of many proposals available on their website, where several body kits dedicated to Chargers are featured.

Dodge Charger transformed into pickup truck

At first glance, it might seem like a bizarre idea, certainly one of many modifications outside the box. Yet, for some, this hybridization between muscle car and pickup truck makes perfect sense. Chargers have never been considered “show cars” due to their massive lines, while pickup trucks are practical but often less agile to drive. So, by combining the two, you get a hybrid vehicle that combines muscle and functionality.

The workshop founder Mark Smith wanted to raise the bar: “We’ve already revolutionized the world of small trucks with our Jetta pickup. But it was only a matter of time before we got our hands on a large V8 sedan to create an American-style hybrid.” Smith emphasizes how the Dodge Charger, produced from 2005 to 2020, is one of the few four-door muscle cars, making it the perfect candidate for this transformation.

The real star of the conversion, however, is the cargo area. Spacious and functional, it’s perfect for those who want a pickup truck with a sporty soul. And for those who want an even more exclusive look, Smyth Kit Cars also offers police-themed versions or versions with details inspired by Hellcats.

Smith enthusiastically describes the final result of this revolutionized Charger: “This hybrid is perfect as a daily means of transportation, but it will also make a great impression at car and coffee gatherings.”