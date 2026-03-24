Someone outside BMW just designed an impressive M2 Neue Klasse

There’s a rendering making the rounds, and it’s causing the kind of discomfort that only comes from something being too good. The subject is the BMW M2, the updated version of Bavaria’s polarizing coupé, the one whose current front end divides enthusiasts with the surgical precision of a tax audit.

The authors of this digital provocation are Avante Design, an independent studio that had the nerve to take BMW’s own Neue Klasse visual language, the design philosophy introduced with the iX3 and the new i3, the electric sedan set to replace the i4, and apply it to the M2 with a coherence that Munich, lately, seems constitutionally incapable of finding on its own.

Up front, razor-thin LED strips with that signature scowling light graphic replace the current M2’s more theatrical headlights. The double-kidney grille becomes a gloss-black panel with a three-dimensional LED effect, split by a central section that still nods to classic BMW DNA. Below, the bumper stays properly aggressive: wide lateral intakes, a central opening above a pronounced splitter. No soul has been surgically removed here.

The silhouette stays exactly where it should. Square-shouldered, muscular, unambiguous. Surfaces are cleaner, details flush. But deep-dish wheels referencing the M2 CS, mirror caps with fins, a carbon roof, and a four-exit diffuser make one thing clear. There’s still a combustion engine under that sculpted hood. A detail worth celebrating in an era where every sports car seems to need a moral defense before it’s allowed to exist.

Out back, taillights that stretch nearly to the trunk lid and a modest roof spoiler round out a package that, in the particular shade of blue on display holds together better than anything Munich has shipped in years.

BMW has stated its intention to push Neue Klasse across the entire lineup, Serie 7 included. Ambitious. But if the next M2 ends up looking anything like Avante’s interpretation, it would mark the first time in recent memory that Bavaria hasn’t let its own fans down. The drawing board is open. Someone in Munich should probably be paying attention.