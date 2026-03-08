Someone built a 750-HP carbon F-150 and named it “Bullet”

Forget everything you thought you knew about the Ford F-150. The whole “workhorse” narrative? Gone. Torched. Buried under 750 HP and a wet carbon fiber body that has absolutely no business being on a pickup truck.

This is the Ford F-150 Bullet XTF Carbon Edition, and if the name alone doesn’t tell you that someone in Florida lost their mind in the best possible way, the spec sheet will finish the job. Built in collaboration with Jimmy Vella of Coastal Classic Cars out of Jupiter, Florida, this thing swallowed over 400 hours of research, development, and assembly before it was allowed to exist in public. That’s not a build, that’s an obsession.

Under the hood lives a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 mated to a Whipple supercharger, tuned to deliver 750 HP. Yes, 750. That’s more than the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which “only” manages 720 HP from its supercharged 5.2-liter V8. A 10-speed automatic transmission distributes all that chaos evenly across four wheels, while upgraded brakes try their best to remind the truck that physics still exists.

The suspension gets a long-travel setup, 16 inches of travel up front, 20 out back, so you can take this carbon-clad lunatic off-road without losing a wheel to the sky. Bronze multi-spoke wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson tires complete the look.

And here’s the kicker. This isn’t some pampered garage queen collecting dust between car shows. The 2020 build already has 32,231 miles on it, split between pavement and rough terrain. Someone actually drove this thing. Repeatedly. Which means it works, and that’s either impressive engineering or deeply irresponsible fun, possibly both.

The F-150 Bullet XTF is heading to Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction in mid-April, no reserve. Whoever takes it home should note one small detail burying itself at the bottom of the listing. This truck may not comply with emissions regulations in all 50 states.