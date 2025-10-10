Smoke signals: Hyundai issues major recall for 2024–2025 Santa Fe

Caution is never a bad idea, especially when it involves electricity and family SUVs. Hyundai Motor America has issued an official recall for the Santa Fe equipped with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine for the US market. The affected vehicles belong to the 2024 and 2025 model years, built between December 28, 2023, and July 7, 2025. The concern? A possible electrical fire risk in certain crash scenarios.

The issue stems from a starter motor cover that might not be properly seated on the B+ terminal. In the event of a collision, the terminal could come into contact with the cooling fan assembly, deforming the engine bay and potentially causing a short circuit, complete with smoke and driver panic.

The wiring harness at fault, labeled 91850R6020, is produced by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery. The South Korean automaker discovered the issue following a frontal crash test by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on November 20, 2024, when smoke was seen coming from the engine bay. No real damage occurred, but it was enough to raise eyebrows.

Fortunately, Hyundai reports zero incidents linked to this condition. Still, caution prevails: by December 1, 2025, dealers will be instructed to inspect and, if necessary, reinstall the starter terminal cover at no cost to owners or lessees. Notification letters will be mailed on the same date, and the affected VINs have already been uploaded to Hyundai’s US customer website on October 4, 2025. The company has already corrected the issue in production as of June 2025, introducing stricter assembly and inspection processes.

The recall affects one of Hyundai’s most important SUVs, the fifth-generation Santa Fe completely redesigned for 2024. Built in Alabama, South Korea, and China, it shares the Hyundai N3 platform with the Tucson and Santa Cruz, and offers gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains with lithium-polymer batteries.

In the US, the Santa Fe starts at $34,800 for the front-wheel-drive SE trim, with the HTRAC all-wheel drive system adding $1,800. The top-tier Calligraphy trim boasts Nappa leather seats, 21-inch wheels, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and BlueLink+ connectivity.