Slate rules out Canada launch for its affordable electric pickup

Slate will not bring its electric pickup to Canada, at least for now. A company spokesperson confirmed the decision to Automotive News, explaining by email that Slate currently has no plans to sell the vehicle beyond the US border, without giving specific reasons for the choice.

The model had attracted attention mainly because of its price, set in the United States at $24,950, a rare figure for a new vehicle and even more unusual for an electric one. Slate has built its identity around this positioning, offering a simple and essential pickup with no large screens, luxury interiors or unnecessary equipment, aimed at customers who want practicality more than technology.

Slate has no plans to bring its affordable EV pickup to Canada

The biggest obstacle to a possible Canadian launch appears to be the 25% tariff applied to vehicles imported from the United States. If Slate passed the entire cost of that tariff on to customers, the pickup would rise to more than $31,000 in US dollars, equal to around C$44,500 at current exchange rates.

That figure would radically change the perception of the product, bringing it close to far more traditional rivals such as the Ford Maverick, which starts in Canada at around C$38,095, the Ford Ranger, priced from about C$46,065, or the Chevrolet Colorado, offered from around C$43,043. None of those models is electric, but all of them offer larger dimensions and more complete equipment, factors that would make Slate’s price advantage much less obvious once tariffs are applied.

Slate has not officially linked the decision to tariff costs, but the context makes a cautious approach understandable. The entire project depends on the idea of a truly affordable electric pickup, and a final price close to larger traditional models would make the offer much harder to justify in customers’ eyes.

For now, then, the small electric pickup remains tied to the US market, where Slate will first need to prove that its formula really works before considering expansion beyond the border. In the meantime, 180,000 people have reportedly found themselves facing a surprise bill for the new Slate pickup.