Skoda electric SUV vs. Ferrari Testarossa: the most shameless drag race ever staged

A Skoda beating a Ferrari Testarossa is the kind of headline that makes you laugh out loud, until you look at the stopwatch and realize the marketing department actually pulled it off. It is a brief, shining “moment of glory” for a battery-powered family hauler, but don’t worry: history isn’t written in quarter-mile drag strips designed by corporate PR teams.

The Czech brand’s latest video is a masterclass in modern viral marketing, featuring names you simply cannot ignore. Skoda lined up its new electric Elroq vRS on the tarmac at Dunsfold against a Ferrari Testarossa, a Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, and a Porsche 944 Turbo. That is three iconic bedroom posters from the 1980s challenged by a sensible, plug-in crossover built for school runs.

On the quarter-mile, a concept entirely foreign to the European winding roads these legends were engineered for, the results are downright embarrassing for the old guard. The electric Elroq crossed the finish line in 19.19 seconds, while the Testarossa dragged its gorgeous rear end across at 20.08 seconds. The Countach struggled to 21.22 seconds, and the 944 Turbo trailed at 22.10. Yes, the Czech SUV won.

The physics behind this “miracle” are painfully simple. Instant electric torque, modern all-wheel drive, and software doing all the heavy lifting mean there is zero time wasted looking for grip with a heavy, purely mechanical 1980s clutch. With a combined 340 HP from its dual motors, the Elroq vRS rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 5.4 seconds.

However, the illusion of superiority shatters the moment you look at the top-speed column. The Elroq’s fun-meter is electronically handcuffed at just 111 mph. Meanwhile, the Countach can scream to 188 mph, the Testarossa hits 180 mph, and the Porsche reaches 162 mph. On a slightly longer track, these three icons would overtake the electric toaster with embarrassing ease.

Ultimately, this is the most shameless drag race in recent history. It is not a performance test; it is a meticulously calculated commercial. Pitting decades of digital advancement against pure, analog engineering without traction control or ECUs is a joke. Sure, your new five-seat grocery-getter can humiliate a classic Ferrari at a red light. But once you hit the first corner, you will quickly remember why one is a legend and the other is just an appliance with a lease plan.