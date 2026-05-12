Size does matter: Audi teases the Q9 ahead of its July debut

Just when you thought the suburban landscape couldn’t possibly handle more German steel, Audi has decided to drop the “End Boss” of its lineup: the Q9. For years, the rumor mill has churned with tales of a maxi-SUV designed to make the Q7 look like a weekend toy, and now, the Four Rings have finally blinked. We have a date, July 29, and a first look at the interior.

The Audi Q9 is explicitly engineered for the “more is never enough” crowd. Positioned as the undisputed apex of the brand’s SUV hierarchy, it comes standard with seven seats. For the more antisocial elite, there is a six-seat configuration featuring two individual “Captain’s chairs” in the middle, complete with ventilation and more electric adjustments than a dental office. Accessing the third row is handled by the “Comfort Entry” system, which tilts the seats forward via a button, presumably because Audi owners are too busy being successful to pull a manual lever.

The Q9 introduces fully automatic electric doors. These portals open to a staggering 90-degree angle, allowing you to fall gracefully into the alpaca wool or Nappa leather upholstery. You can even trigger them remotely via the myAudi app, though the car is smart enough to stop the door if it detects a stray fire hydrant or a confused pedestrian.

The centerpiece of this rolling fortress is a 1.5-square-meter panoramic glass roof. It features adaptive transparency, meaning the electrochromic surface can turn opaque to save your skin from the peasant-level intensity of the sun. If that isn’t enough theater, Audi “drowned” 84 micro-LEDs into the glass to provide 30 different colors of ambient lighting. Combined with the Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system and a dedicated screen for the front passenger, the Q9 ensures that no one inside actually has to look at the road or talk to each other.

It’s a masterclass in technological overkill, wrapped in fine ash wood and carbon fiber, proving that if you’re going to be stuck in traffic, you might as well do it in a ventilated alpaca-covered throne.