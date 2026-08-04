Sharper Colors reimagines the 1,200-HP Ferrari F80 with vintage flair

When Maranello unleashed the Ferrari F80, purists wept over the departure of high-cylinder icons like the F40, Enzo, and LaFerrari, while internet critics instantly zeroed in on that heavily debated black front bar.

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The digital design house Sharper Colors decided to give the Italian hypercar a virtual glow-up without disturbing its terrifying engineering. The result is a subtle yet transformative aesthetic exercise proving that a few smart chromatic tweaks can completely alter a supercar’s presence.

Finished in a light metallic silver with a delicate green hue, this digital rendering retains the contrasting black roof while blissfully erasing the black visor between the headlights. The lower carbon fiber elements are repainted in silver, lending the F80 a fuller, decidedly vintage-inspired silhouette. Around the back, the rear diffuser receives a fresh color treatment, while the lateral Scuderia shields are completely deleted for a cleaner flank.

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Step inside, and silver carbon accents frame a cabin now wrapped in sweeping cream-colored leather instead of race-ready Alcantara, extending all the way to the steering wheel. The driver’s seat even sports a brown houndstooth pattern. A quirky nod to classic German tastes that feels slightly out of place in a Maranello missile, yet somehow works.

Underneath this virtual reskin, the F80 retains the mechanical wizardry that makes it the absolute peak of modern Ferrari performance. The heart of the beast is a hybrid powertrain featuring a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine generating 900 HP, coupled with an electric system providing an extra 300 horsepower. That combined 1,200-horsepower output catapults the F80 from 0 to 100 km/h in a face-melting 2.1 seconds, reaches 200 km/h in just 5.75 seconds, and tops out at 350 km/h.

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Bred directly from the Le Mans-winning 499P Hypercar, this road-going rocket generates 1,050 kilograms of downforce at 250 km/h without relying on overly invasive wings. It even logged a Fiorano lap time of 1’15″30 on standard street tires, nestling it right between the track-only FXX and FXX K.