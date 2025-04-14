Schumacher’s Ferrari 550 Maranello resold

The event took place during an auction organized by Aguttes. This famous supercar, a piece of motoring and sports history, continues to generate great interest among collectors and Prancing Horse enthusiasts. Despite its illustrious pedigree and the rarity of the model, with only 10,000 kilometers driven, many of them with Schumacher at the wheel, the final adjudication price of 270,584 euros represented a decrease from the previous sale in February 2025, when it was hammered for 313,200 euros by Arcturial.

Significant features of the car

The example in question, identified by chassis number ZFFZR49B000105067, made its public appearance for the first time on July 20, 1996, at the prestigious Nürburgring circuit during Ferrari Racing Days. This event was the debut of a model that would leave an indelible mark on Ferrari’s history, representing the elegance, power and performance typical of the house of Maranello. Now, this ex-Schumacher Ferrari 550 Maranello is ready to take on new roads and bring excitement to its new owner. The hope is that this time the purchase will be driven by a true passion for motoring and the legend of Michael Schumacher, rather than by mere speculative logic.

The bold lines and exuberance that made the Testarossa iconic have been set aside. The Ferrari 550 Maranello, the designated heir, marked a radical concept and styling shift. Abandoning the mechanical layout of its predecessor, the 550 Maranello opted for a completely new architecture, with a less flashy but inherently elegant and modern design. One of the most significant changes involved the location of the powertrain. The 550 Maranello’s powerful engine was placed at the front, set back from the front axle. This technical choice, a true return to the origins for Maranello’s two-seater sports cars, ideally reconnected the 550 Maranello to the legendary Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, the last Gran Turismo from the Prancing Horse to boast this mechanical configuration.

Special distinctions of the Ferrari 550

This particular model is distinguished by a sophisticated exterior livery in Argento Nürburgring, combined with a luxurious interior upholstered in fine Rosso Cartier leather, a color combination that highlights the car’s elegance and sportiness. Subsequent to its dynamic presentation, the Ferrari 550 Maranello was the protagonist of an in-depth road test conducted by the famous trade magazine Quattroruote, confirming its excellent dynamic and road qualities.

The bold lines and exuberance that made the Testarossa iconic have been set aside. The Ferrari 550 Maranello, the designated heir, marked a radical concept and styling shift. Abandoning the mechanical layout of its predecessor, the 550 Maranello opted for a completely new architecture, with a less flashy but inherently elegant and modern design. One of the most significant changes involved the location of the powertrain. The 550 Maranello’s powerful engine was placed at the front, set back from the front axle. This technical choice, a true return to the origins for Maranello’s two-seater sports cars, ideally reconnected the 550 Maranello to the legendary Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, the last Gran Turismo from the Prancing Horse to boast this mechanical configuration.

Special distinctions of the Ferrari 550

This particular model is distinguished by a sophisticated exterior livery in Argento Nürburgring, combined with a luxurious interior upholstered in fine Rosso Cartier leather, a color combination that highlights the car’s elegance and sportiness. Subsequent to its dynamic presentation, the Ferrari 550 Maranello was the protagonist of an in-depth road test conducted by the famous trade magazine Quattroruote, confirming its excellent dynamic and road qualities.