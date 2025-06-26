Roadkill Nights celebrates 10 years and reveals the Grudge Race lineup

Back to the heart of Pontiac comes the most anticipated event for speed lovers: MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, which this year celebrates a decade of adrenaline and automotive culture, bringing street-legal drag racing back to the legendary Woodward Avenue on August 9th.

Roadkill Nights 2025: Dodge celebrates 10 years of adrenaline on Woodward Avenue

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is coming to downtown Pontiac, marking a decade of the brand’s annual horsepower celebration and bringing street-legal drag-racing action back to Metro Detroit’s famed Woodward Avenue on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

For the fifth consecutive year, the program includes the highly anticipated Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race, which returns with a new “Outlaw” format, ready to ignite competition among six drivers and builders selected online. Participants will compete using Direct Connection high-performance engines and components, Dodge’s official brand.

“With Roadkill Nights we’re bringing drag racing back where it belongs, on Woodward Avenue,” declared Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge. “We’re celebrating 10 years of partnership with MotorTrend by bringing the event back to Pontiac, where the community can experience the Dodge spirit up close with new previews, drag racing, thrilling test drives, a giant car show, exhibitors and much more.”

This year’s Grudge Race promises to be more competitive than ever. Competitors will transform their vehicles into real race cars using the Direct Connection HurriCrate engine, based on the Hurricane Twin-Turbo 3.0L, and the TorqueFlite8-DC1 transmission, with no constraints on other brand components.

Among the participants will be Demi Bagby, young athlete and influencer who will race in a 1987 Grand National, while Garrett Dobbs, racing and mechanics enthusiast, will participate with a 2005 Dodge Magnum. Defending champion Morgan Evans also returns, known for her passion for vintage vehicles and metalwork craftsmanship, who will attempt to defend her title with her 1987 Dodge D150. The Hooligan brothers, a group of enthusiasts from Fort Wayne, will bring a 1991 Fox Body Mustang, while young content creator Deshown Luckey will race in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee modified with Direct Connection components. Closing the list is John O’Malley, known on social media for his Hellcat-based builds, who will hit the track with a 2000 Dodge Viper.

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is coming to downtown Pontiac, marking a decade of the brand’s annual horsepower celebration and bringing street-legal drag-racing action back to Metro Detroit’s famed Woodward Avenue on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Matt McAlear announced that the 2024 edition will include test drives, a massive car show, a manufacturers’ fair and new product previews. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel expressed enthusiasm for the event’s return, calling it a celebration of automotive culture that involves thousands of fans.

Tickets for Roadkill Nights are available starting at $25 and it will be possible to follow the event also through DodgeGarage.com, where updates, curiosities and progress of Grudge Race competitors will be shared.

This year, Dodge and Mopar will also offer the opportunity to win an all-inclusive trip to participate as VIP guests thanks to the Get Your Ass in Gear contest, accessible through the official merchandising portals Life.Dodge.com and WearMopar.com. Everything is ready for an edition that promises to be the most spectacular ever.