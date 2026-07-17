Rezvani plans a $25,000 alternative to the manual Ferrari 12Cilindri

Rezvani Engineering has developed a $25,000 kit that lets drivers control the dual-clutch transmission of several modern Ferraris through a lever mounted in a traditional H-pattern gate. The system, called QuickShift, comes from a partnership with Italy’s Studio Carrozzi and aims to recreate some of the engagement of old manual gearboxes without replacing the car’s original transmission.

Ferrari owners now can add a manual-style shifter without replacing the gearbox

The lever provides resistance as it moves and produces the familiar metallic click of a gated shifter, but it has no mechanical connection to the gearbox, and the cabin still has only two pedals. Electronics recognize each position in the gate and send a direct command to the control unit, which selects the chosen gear through the existing transmission. QuickShift therefore does not turn the Ferrari into a true manual.

The system prevents the transmission from shifting up automatically when the engine reaches the rev limiter, leaving the driver responsible for moving the lever. However, the car cannot stall after a poor launch, and QuickShift automatically engages first gear when vehicle speed requires it, compensating for the lack of a clutch pedal.

Rezvani currently offers QuickShift for the Ferrari 458, 488, and F12. The conversion retains the car’s electronic safety systems and, according to the California company, requires no permanent changes to the transmission or vehicle structure. Owners can therefore remove the kit and restore the factory configuration, an important advantage for cars whose value also depends on originality. They can also retain the steering-wheel paddles alongside the new lever.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale pursues a similar experience through a more complex technical solution. Maranello’s special edition uses a Manuale by-wire system that combines a metal gate with an electronic clutch pedal and allows the driver to control six ratios from the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission manually.

The driver can start the car, make a mistake during launch, and stall the engine just as in a traditional manual. QuickShift leaves out that part of the experience to simplify installation.

Ferrari will build 1,499 examples of the 12Cilindri Manuale, with a price of €590,000. Rezvani instead targets owners who already have a compatible Ferrari and want to change the driving experience for a much lower cost. The $25,000 price still makes it an expensive aftermarket accessory, but it avoids the purchase of a new limited-edition car and allows owners to return to the original setup.

Rezvani is also developing QuickShift versions for the Lamborghini Aventador and Huracán, along with several Chevrolet Corvette C8 variants. The project therefore goes beyond nostalgia for classic gated Ferraris. It offers a way to add a more physical gear-selection experience to modern sports cars without sacrificing the speed of their dual-clutch transmissions.