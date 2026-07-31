Rare Maserati A6G/54 Allemano coupe heads to auction in California

A one-of-a-kind 1956 Maserati A6G/54 built by Allemano for road-rally competition will cross the auction block in Monterey on August 14, 2026. RM Sotheby’s estimates the car at $900,000 to $1.2 million, or roughly €800,000 to €1.05 million. Chassis 2147 is one of only 60 A6G/54s produced and one of 21 examples fitted with Allemano bodywork.

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Rare Maserati A6G/54 coupe could bring $1.2 million at Monterey

This coupe stands apart from the other Allemano-bodied A6G/54s because Maserati built it specifically for road rallies. Its first owner, American businessman and amateur racer Richard “Dick” Cicurel, lived in Paris at the time and sent Maserati a list of about 50 changes designed to improve the car during competition and long-distance travel.

His requests included a larger fuel tank with a racing-style filler cap, Marchal auxiliary lights, a competition-spec differential, a map-reading light and a dashboard opening for a Halda Speedpilot rally computer. Cicurel also requested features for the navigator, while insulated inner fenders and a larger rearview mirror aimed to improve comfort and visibility.

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The racing-derived 2.0-liter inline-six uses dual overhead cams, dual ignition and three Weber carburetors. Allemano shaped the body from hand-worked aluminum and steel, combining clean lines, thin roof pillars and generous glass with the balance of elegance and sportiness associated with 1950s Italian grand tourers.

Maserati completed the car on July 30, 1956, initially assigning it chassis number 2144. Cicurel reportedly entered several rallies before damaging the coupe in an accident and returning it to the factory for repairs. Maserati then reassigned the car as chassis 2147 and later featured it in period promotional material.

The coupe changed hands in early 1957 when Senator Francesco Tenerelli acquired it. It later joined Peter Kaus’ Rosso Bianco Collection in Germany and Evert Louwman’s collection in the Netherlands. A subsequent owner commissioned a full restoration that returned the Maserati to its red-and-black two-tone finish and reinstated its unique rally equipment.

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The car earned Best of Show at the Maserati Club Elegance in Modena in 2009 and appeared at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2012. The current owner acquired it in 2024.

After the engine previously installed in the coupe returned to its original chassis, specialists fitted engine number 2146, a correct-type 2.0-liter unit, and completed additional tuning and preparation. More than $16,000 in refinishing and setup work preceded the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where the Maserati finished third in the Postwar Luxury Touring class.

With its unusual factory specification, rally-focused history and rarity, chassis 2147 offers collectors a different interpretation of the A6G/54. It remains eligible for major concours events as well as prestigious vintage rallies and touring events.