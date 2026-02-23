Rare Fiat Abarth 1000 GT Bialbero goes under the hammer in Florida

A rare 1961 Fiat Abarth 1000 GT Bialbero will headline the Gooding & Christie’s auction next month at Amelia Island. This is chassis 1128948, widely regarded as one of the most important examples of the series. Estimates range between $250,000 and $425,000 (about €211,000 to €358,000). Bidders should mark March 5 and 6, when the lot will go under the hammer.

Rare 1961 Fiat Abarth 1000 GT Bialbero heads to Amelia Island auction

The car carries a remarkable racing history. Renowned American driver Briggs Cunningham bought it as one of three cars for the 1962 racing season. Team manager Alfred Momo prepared the car, and it debuted at the 1962 3 Hours of Sebring. A young Bruce McLaren, later a motorsport legend, drove the number 8 entry. He secured victory after a close duel with the Austin-Healey Sprite driven by Stirling Moss. The field included famous names such as Innes Ireland, Pedro Rodríguez, Steve McQueen and Roger Penske, highlighting the prestige of the event.

Still under Cunningham’s management, the same car competed in the Double 400 at Bridgehampton, finishing second in class and fourth overall. Today, this example returns to the spotlight thanks to its racing pedigree, rarity and excellent preservation, factors that strongly increase collector interest.

The Abarth 1000 GT Bialbero debuted in 1960 and even won the prestigious Compasso d’Oro for industrial design. Yet its true calling lay on the track. The model played a key role in the success of Carlo Abarth’s brand in the FIA GT championship, proving the effectiveness of turning small production cars into true racing machines.

Beccaris built the car, and Epifani later restored it with great care. In 2002, it won first in class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. A rear-mounted 982 cc inline four designed by Gioacchino Colombo powers the car, producing 95 horsepower at 7,000 rpm. A five-speed manual gearbox sends power to the wheels, while four hydraulic disc brakes handle stopping.

Its light weight of just 575 kg played a crucial role in performance. At the time, Sports Car Graphic recorded 0–62 mph in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 131 mph, remarkable figures for a one-liter car. The lightweight aluminum body, inspired by Zagato lines, completed a package that combined elegance with true competitiveness.

After its racing career, the car passed through several owners and spent the last twelve years in a private California collection focused on Italian sports cars. Condition remains excellent. Now the only question concerns how high bidding will climb when this historic Abarth creation returns to the international spotlight.