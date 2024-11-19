Rare Ferrari Monza SP1 goes up for auction: expected price revealed

The Ferrari Monza SP1 is a model that embodies the essence of sportiness and exclusivity, a tribute to the Ferrari tradition of the 1950s. With only 499 units produced, this model has quickly gained significant value in the collector car market, and one of these is now up for auction.

Ferrari Monza SP1 goes to auction at a price only for wealthy collectors

The sale estimate is between 3 and 3.5 million euros, a price that reflects not only the model’s exclusivity but also the growing appreciation for luxury sports cars as an investment. The new Monza SP1 cost about 1.5 million euros, just to give an idea of how much its value has skyrocketed in a very short time since its release.

The design of the Monza SP1 is characterized by fluid lines and a silhouette that recalls the aerodynamic shapes of racing cars. The Titanium Grey bodywork is accentuated by Modena Yellow details, such as the brake calipers and Scuderia logos, while the use of carbon fiber helps reduce weight and improve performance. Inside, the cockpit is designed to immerse the driver in the driving experience, with a Chocolate leather-upholstered seat and yellow details that echo the exterior aesthetics.

Under the hood lies a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine, inherited from the Ferrari 812 Superfast, capable of delivering 810 HP. This power enables the Monza SP1 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, offering exceptional performance. This specific example has covered only 1,903 km since its registration in July 2022, suggesting it has been used sparingly.

The prestige of the Prancing Horse is so strong that 90% of Ferraris produced, meaning more than 270,000 units, are still in circulation. This is thanks to the build quality and meticulous care from owners. This exclusivity helps maintain high values for the vehicles in the used market, as demonstrated by this Monza SP1.