Rare 2018 Alfa Romeo Disco Volante by Touring hits the market

A mouth-watering opportunity for collectors seeking an exclusive and distinctive vehicle capable of adding an exotic touch to any collection of four-wheeled jewels. RM Sotheby’s is offering a 2018 Alfa Romeo Disco Volante by Touring to tempt potential buyers. The sale is taking place through private negotiation, outside the classic auction channels that typically excite the public more. The price is available upon request. It’s easy to guess that it will be positioned where the pockets of ordinary people cannot reach, unless they suddenly win the lottery.

A rare 2018 Alfa Romeo Disco Volante by Touring for sale

The car in question, with chassis number ZAR92000000042956, is currently located in Nara, a picturesque and charming city in Japan. It was commissioned by the current owner and completed 7 years ago. No change of ownership is recorded.

This is a unique creation, based on the 8C Competizione, which is probably the most fascinating work of the Biscione brand in the modern era, with stylistic splendor even superior to that of the new 33 Stradale, which is less harmonious in its aesthetic alchemy.

Returning to the Alfa Romeo Disco Volante by Touring featured in this article, it is finished in red, with vintage 1952 Alfa badges, Quadrifoglio logos, and matte carbon accents. The cabin features extensive leather upholstery with red details. To give the steering wheel a classic appearance, the driving control is finished in eco brown leather. The creation of the vehicle took shape with the intent to pay homage to the original C52 Disco Volante, so called for its spaceship-like forms, which are echoed in this modern reinterpretation.

The debut of “our” example took place at the Kyoto Concours d’Elegance in 2018. Its presence did not go unnoticed at a stop during the Japanese excursion of Gumball 3000, an exotic event with incredible supercars, conceived and conducted by Maximillion Cooper. This was obvious given its rarity and singular design. Since delivery, this Alfa Romeo Disco Volante by Touring has covered less than 11,600 km (6,300 of which were previously accumulated by the donor car).

A bold expression of four-wheeled craftsmanship, the unusual supercar featured in our article is one of the most distinctive works of the Biscione ever created. It recreates the connection with a historic coachbuilder that had designed many of the brand’s cars in a more romantic era.

While the car it draws inspiration from enjoyed the thrust of a 158 horsepower 1900 Sprint engine, here we are at much more extreme levels. The already mentioned 8C Competizione served as the working base, from which it borrows the heart and carbon fiber chassis, as well as the rest of the mechanics.

The propulsion unit is a naturally aspirated 8-cylinder with a 4.7-liter displacement. It has a hint of Ferrari engineering and is capable of delivering a maximum power of 450 horsepower, with compelling mechanical sounds. The performance aligns with that of the donor car, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 292 km/h.

We recall that the new Alfa Romeo Disco Volante was unveiled to the public during the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, receiving a warm welcome from visitors and industry professionals. It is believed that, within this family, no more than ten coupés were built, each with peculiarities that make every example a sort of one-off.

The car has enjoyed remarkable success at numerous international concours d’elegance events, translated into significant awards accumulated over time. Nicknamed the “C52 Special Edition,” this supercar has a strong charisma that makes it an unfailing attraction wherever it goes, even at the most exclusive events. One more reason to purchase it, given adequate financial resources.