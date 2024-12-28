Rapper DDG gifts one-year-old son a Ferrari F8 Tributo, sparking online debate

What did you give your son or daughter for their first birthday? Well, it’s very likely that none of you reached the levels of rapper DDG. The guy bought a brand new Ferrari F8 Tributo for his son Halo.

Ferrari F8 Tributo gifted to a 1-year-old child: controversy erupts

The child, whose name recalls a famous Xbox video game series, is only 1 year old yet already owns a Ferrari. His father, DDG, is a successful rapper in the United States, with an estimated net worth of 8 million dollars. He became a father just in December 2023, a year ago, with his ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey, an actress and singer famous for playing Ariel in Disney’s recent live-action Little Mermaid.

DDG and Halle Bailey obviously organized a lavish birthday party for little Halo, with CoComelon, the animated world that’s taking YouTube by storm, as the theme. During the party, the rapper presented the child with his birthday gift, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, a supercar with a 720 HP V8 engine and 770 Nm of maximum torque, which obviously sparked more than one controversy.

Online, the public was divided between those who considered the Ferrari a completely inappropriate gift for a 1-year-old child and those who praised the rapper for his generosity. After all, $40,000 was spent on the birthday party alone. Now the child can park in his garage a Ferrari whose price exceeds 200,000 euros and wait for its value to increase over the next 15-16 years, unless dad wants to use it in the meantime, obviously.