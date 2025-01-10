Ram’s lineup at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show revealed

Ram Trucks makes its European debut at the 2024 Brussels Motor Show, where from January 10-19 it will showcase two exclusive models through authorized dealer Klintberg & Way. The event will feature the new Ram 1500 RHO, designed to redefine off-road standards, and the elegant Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition.

Ram 1500 RHO and Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition arrive in Europe for the first time

The Ram 1500 RHO stands out with its powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engine, capable of producing 540 HP and 706 Nm of torque. This powertrain delivers optimized fuel consumption and emissions while offering superior performance compared to traditional V8 and six-cylinder engines in its class.

The RHO’s technical features are impressive: the five-link rear suspension offers 40% more flexibility compared to conventional leaf springs, while the 12-inch ground clearance and 35-inch tires ensure excellent off-road capabilities. The vehicle is equipped with a BorgWarner active transfer case and Dana 60 rear axle, while Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shock absorbers work in synergy with the Active Terrain Dynamics system to ensure comfort and precise handling in all conditions.

Practical capabilities are equally notable: 650 kg payload capacity, 3.5 tonnes towing capacity, and the ability to ford water up to 81 cm deep. The cabin combines luxury and technology, with massaging leather seats, a fifth-generation Uconnect infotainment system, and over 50 inches of digital screens, including a dedicated passenger display.

The Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition presents itself as a more urban luxury-oriented proposition while maintaining significant capabilities. Equipped with the 420 HP 3.0-liter Hurricane SST engine, it stands out with its characteristic Diamond Black Crystal livery and premium interior that includes the Laramie Level 2 package. The technological equipment includes a 14.4-inch touchscreen, dual wireless charging, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

To celebrate Klintberg & Way’s 50th anniversary, a special edition of the Laramie Night Edition will be presented with distinctive elements such as body stripes, signature floor mats, and exclusive accessories like the Backflip bed cover and Swing Case storage boxes.

Finally, Ram Trucks introduces the new Ram Connectivity services in Europe, available free for 12 months on 2025 models. These services include real-time location, geofencing, 24/7 assistance, driving monitoring, and various safety features, offering owners a connected and secure driving experience.