Rampage surpasses 50,000 units sold since launch

Model reaches milestone two years after launch; Brazilian pickup truck already has 25 awards from the Brazilian trade press.

Ram Rampage 50,000 units sold

The Rampage, the first Ram developed and produced outside North America, continues to win over Brazilians and make history in the domestic market. The model, which marked the brand’s debut in the mid-compact pickup segment, has sold over 50,000 units since its launch.

Currently, the Rampage is available in four versions: Big Horn, which is the entry point to the Ram universe, Rebel, Laramie, and R/T, all with a robust list of standard equipment and the brand’s fundamental pillars—strength, capability, luxury, and technology.

In terms of engines, the pickup can be equipped with the economical 2.2 Turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 450 Nm (45.9 kgfm) of torque or with the acclaimed 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline engine with 272 hp and 400 Nm (40.8 kgfm). This year, the Rebel, Laramie, and R/T versions now offer a suite of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as standard equipment, making the Rampage even more modern and safer. Speaking of safety, all versions of the pickup are connected, and together, the 50,000 units have traveled 1 billion kilometers on Brazilian streets and highways.

In addition to its sales success, Rampage has collected trophies from the specialized press. It has won 25 awards in Brazil to date, the most recent being Best Resale, organized by Quatro Rodas and Mobiauto. The pickup truck has also won awards from UOL Carros, Mobilidade Estadão, Carsughi L´Auto Preferita, Autoinforme, Abiauto, and AutoData, among others.

The history of Rampage has also been built through special limited-edition series. The first was the Rebel Ignition in 2024. Inspired by the Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition and created to celebrate the pickup’s one-year anniversary, it featured Ignition Orange as its exclusive exterior color and only 150 units were produced. The second was the R/T NFL Edition, which was born out of the brand’s agreement to become the official pickup truck sponsor of the NFL. It is the first special series vehicle in the history of the American football league and is limited to 300 units.www.stellantis.com.