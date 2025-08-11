Ram will unveil a new vehicle on August 13

“Ram is preparing a major announcement for South America that will be unveiled this week.” With this statement, Stellantis previewed the launch of a new pickup the brand will produce in Córdoba, Argentina, on the same assembly line as the Fiat Titano. As is often the case in such situations, official details are still scarce: a short teaser video shows part of the bodywork, finished like a show car and fitted with accessories that will likely not make it to the production version.

Ram prepares new mid-size pickup for South America

The debut is set for August 13, when Ram will officially unveil the new model, which has yet to receive an official name. The front end features a large grille, different from the Titano’s, flanked by headlights inspired by the Rampage and 1500. A thin LED strip connects the light units, creating a striking visual effect, especially at night. The sculpted hood, with side air vents, bears the “RAM Turbo” badge, likely a reference to a turbodiesel engine.

A gasoline version is also possible, potentially with the Hurricane 4 engine, to differentiate it from its Fiat twin. The teaser also reveals wheels with a design reminiscent of the now-discontinued Ram TRX, wrapped in off-road tires. On the tailgate, the word “Nightfall” stands out, possibly indicating a special edition.

The new pickup is expected to use the familiar 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 200 hp and up to 450 Nm of torque, already found in the Fiat Titano, Jeep Commander, Fiat Toro, and Ram Rampage. In terms of size and capability, it will likely match the Titano’s specifications: 5.33 meters long, 2.22 meters wide with mirrors, 1.89 meters high with roof rails, a 3.18-meter wheelbase, and 235 mm of ground clearance, with approach and departure angles of 29° and 27°, respectively.

This new model will mark Ram’s return to the mid-size pickup segment, following the end of Dakota production. The interior is expected to offer a more refined layout than in the past, with higher-quality materials and larger displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, the latter likely shared with the Titano to reduce costs.

As for the name, Ram could revive the Dakota badge or introduce an entirely new one, as it did with the Rampage. Market launch is planned for 2026, and the pickup will become the second Ram model built locally in Argentina, following the Rampage.