Ram TRX with 1,200 HP outruns Aston Martin DBX707 in unexpected drag race

In Australia, the team at CarExpert decided to pit two vehicles against each other that, at least on paper, should never have crossed paths: a heavily modified Ram 1500 TRX by Dontex Performance and an Aston Martin DBX707, the most powerful SUV ever built by the British marque. The result? A showdown that blended pure madness with unmissable spectacle.

On one side, the Ram 1500 TRX, already a beast in stock form with its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 producing 702 hp and 882 Nm of torque. But for Dontex Performance, that was just the starting point. They added two turbochargers working in tandem with the original supercharger, boosting output to 1,200 hp and over 880 kW. Weighing in at over three tonnes with aerodynamics comparable to a brick wall, it’s hardly a car built for drag racing, but with racing tires and a straight strip of tarmac, it becomes a weapon of brute force.

On the other side, the Aston Martin DBX707, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG, fitted with ball-bearing turbos, refined mapping, and a wet-clutch transmission. The figures speak for themselves: 697 hp, 900 Nm of torque, and 0–100 km/h in just over three seconds. At 2,385 kg, it’s more than 700 kg lighter than the TRX and far more aerodynamically efficient.

The stage for the duel was a regional airport, with far-from-ideal conditions. Damp asphalt made traction hard to find, turning each launch into a delicate balancing act.

In the first run, the Aston Martin botched its launch control, losing ground in the opening meters. The TRX, on the other hand, leapt forward decisively and crossed the finish line without trouble. In the second run, the DBX707 got off the line better, but the pickup’s overwhelming power proved decisive. The Ram took the lead from the start and never gave it up.

In the end, the verdict was clear. The TRX dominated, while the Aston Martin confirmed itself as the more refined, agile option for those seeking performance with luxury. However, in a pure acceleration contest, the combination of an American V8, supercharger, and twin turbos made the outcome inevitable.