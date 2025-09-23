RAM Trucks has launched RHO Airlines

Powered by the all-new RAM RHO 1500, a 540-horsepower truck built for agility and performance. The activation forms the first phase of a wider campaign that will continue unfolding in the coming weeks.

The RHO Airlines

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 May 2025 – RAM Trucks has launched RHO Airlines, a bold stunt that reimagines flight on four wheels with what is believed to be the world’s shortest flight, lasting just 1.2 seconds. Powered by the all-new RAM RHO 1500, a 540-horsepower truck built for agility and performance, the activation showcases the vehicle’s power in an unexpected and attention-grabbing way.

Conceived by Publicis Middle East, RAM’s creative partner, the stunt leveraged the RHO’s lightweight build and high output to push the brand’s adventurous spirit even further. To bring the idea to life, RAM and Publicis created a full airport experience in the middle of the desert, complete with air hostesses, ground crew, a check-in counter, security checks, a flight gate and air traffic control. The only thing missing was an actual plane.

The activation starred Saudi Arabia’s popular duo, The @SaudiReporters, in a first-of-its-kind influencer experience. With the help of Publicis, Abdullah pranked his brother, Abdulaziz, into believing he was boarding a new desert-based airline. Instead, he found himself a passenger in the RAM RHO 1500, piloted by a professional stunt driver who launched the truck airborne over a sand dune.

A window seat? Yes. Cabin pressure? No. Screaming? Definitely.

“This stunt captures the essence of RAM. It is about power, capability and the spirit of adventure,” said Stuart Laurie, Head of RAM Brand at Stellantis Middle East. “The RAM RHO 1500 is not just built to conquer roads and terrains. It is engineered to push boundaries and fire up imaginations, which is exactly what RHO Airlines brings to life.”

At the heart of this campaign is the RAM RHO 1500, the brand’s latest performance vehicle. Featuring a 3.0L Twin-Turbo Hurricane High Output Engine delivering 521 lb.-ft of torque, the RHO is designed to offer a balance of lightweight agility, power and off-road capability, alongside enhanced cabin comfort.

Tuki Ghiassi, Executive Creative Director at Publicis Middle East, added: “The RHO is unexpectedly thrilling to drive, and we wanted to create an experience that was equally unexpected. RHO Airlines is what happens when you take a product truth and turn it into a full-blown experience.”

The campaign launched with a series of teaser posts across RAM’s social media platforms, hinting at the arrival of a new airline. The reveal came through a short film starring the Saudi Reporters, capturing the prank and the airborne moment in a light-hearted, high-energy production.

The activation forms the first phase of a wider campaign that will continue unfolding in the coming weeks.