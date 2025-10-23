Ram takes part in the 2025 Rodeo Saltillo Festival

The Ram brand was the official sponsor of the Rodeo Saltillo Festival 2025, held on October 17, 18 and 19 at the fairgrounds in Saltillo, Coahuila. The event, among the most anticipated of the year in Mexico, offered three days of rodeo shows, livestock competitions, rodeo clown exhibitions and concerts with nationally famous artists, celebrating the cultural roots and authentic spirit of the north of the country.

With its presence, Ram reaffirmed its deep connection with the Mexican lifestyle, based on values such as strength, tradition and passion. The Rodeo Saltillo Festival 2025 is part of a broader plan to promote tourism in Coahuila, aimed at consolidating the state as a reference hub for national and international events related to the rodeo world and equestrian traditions. During the weekend, Saltillo transformed into a meeting point for rodeo and regional music lovers, with a rich concert program featuring artists such as La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, Duelo, El Poder del Norte, La Leyenda, Caballo Dorado and William Beckmann.

“Ranching plays a key role in our country’s development and, taking this into account, Ram has developed products that respond to the needs of an active and productive lifestyle,” said Carlos Meymar, Ram Director at Stellantis Mexico. “For over fifteen years Ram has focused on creating vehicles that are true work tools, fundamental for business productivity and profitability.”

During the festival, the brand welcomed visitors to its exhibition booth, where the Ram 700, Ram 1200 and Ram 1500 models were present. The public was able to get to know up close the qualities of robustness, design and performance that distinguish the range, also participating in interactive activities and initiatives designed for the whole family, in an engaging atmosphere in the spirit of Ram.

Ram’s commercial division, specialized in work vehicles, continues to distinguish itself as a strategic partner for companies and professionals throughout Mexico. With a complete portfolio of pickups and commercial vans, Ram offers solutions capable of combining performance, reliability and versatility, confirming itself as a reference point for those seeking power and productivity on any terrain.