Ram strengthens its expansion in Argentina during the first half of 2025

Ram Trucks continues to strengthen its presence in Argentina, recording significant growth in the first half of 2025. In the competitive pickup segment, the brand has achieved exceptional results, with an annual increase of over 90% in terms of volumes and an overall 1% share of the national automotive market, in line with the sector’s overall expansion in the country.

In the specific pickup segment, Ram has achieved a market share of 4.3%, marking an increase of 0.7 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year. This result underscores the brand’s increasingly central role in one of the most dynamic segments of the Argentine market.

Ram’s growth is directly linked to the success of new models, including the Rampage, launched in 2024, and the renewed Ram 1500 range, introduced in January 2025, equipped with a powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine. These launches have broadened the brand’s appeal, attracting new customers to dealerships and strengthening Ram’s reputation as a benchmark for the most modern offering in Argentina’s pickup world.

In June 2025, Ram reached a 4.4% share in the pickup segment, with a monthly increase of 0.28 percentage points compared to May. In the Pick-Up C sub-segment, the brand reached 19.87% share, becoming the third best-selling of the month, with growth of 3.76 points compared to the previous month.

Ram thus continues its expansion path in Argentina, supported by a strategy focused on continuous range updates, customer loyalty, and acquiring new users attracted by the robustness, innovation, and power that characterize its models. The brand thus confirms itself as one of the absolute protagonists of the pickup market in the country.