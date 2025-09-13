Ram statement: electric pickup truck and electric pickup truck with extended range

Stellantis is reevaluating its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup truck

Ram Statement: Electric Pickup and Range-extended Electric Pickup

September 12, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – As demand for full-size battery-electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup. As part of this, Ram is renaming its REEV-powered pickup to Ram 1500 REV (formerly Ramcharger). This vehicle will set a new benchmark in the half-ton segment, offering exceptional range, towing capability and payload performance.

2026 Ram 1500 REV

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles: light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

Ram light-duty and heavy-duty pickups offer products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram offers the Chassis Cab line with features to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

America’s Best Full-size Truck and Van Powertrain Limited Warranty 10 years/100k miles

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

