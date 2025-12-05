Ram set to drive Stellantis’ comeback with record-breaking profits

Antonio Filosa has pointed to Ram as one of the key pillars for Stellantis’ relaunch. According to the CEO, the American brand represents a strategic asset thanks to its high profit margins, a very strong brand identity, and an already solid international presence. Moreover, this role will be further strengthened by a deeply evolving product range. This lineup will include Ram’s first full-size SUV and a new generation of midsize pickup trucks.

Ram at the core of Stellantis’ relaunch, says CEO Antonio Filosa

During a conference organized by Goldman Sachs, Filosa described Ram as one of the brands with “superpowers” within the group. He also highlighted that it is the brand capable of generating the most significant financial returns among Stellantis’ fourteen marques.

In addition, the CEO explained that part of these opportunities has been supported by the current regulatory direction of the Trump administration. Among the examples cited was the White House’s intention to ease fuel efficiency rules. On the occasion of the official announcement, Filosa expressed his appreciation for the new guidelines.

This more flexible regulatory environment has allowed Ram to bring back the V8 Hemi engine to its lineup. Although it is known for higher fuel consumption, it remains very popular with customers and is offered at a higher price than the six-cylinder version. Market response was immediate. According to Filosa, 10,000 orders were placed on the very first day, rising to 50,000 within six weeks, with 10,000 vehicles already delivered to customers. At the same time, the brand has halted the development of a fully electric pickup due to slowing demand in this segment.

Looking ahead, Ram plans to further expand its product portfolio. The brand’s first SUV is scheduled to arrive and will be assembled at the Warren plant. In parallel, a new midsize pickup is destined for the Toledo factory and is designed to compete directly with models such as the Toyota Tacoma. Both vehicles will feature gasoline powertrains, while the SUV is also expected in an extended-range hybrid version. In addition, a full-size EREV hybrid pickup is also on the way.

Finally, Filosa underlined Ram’s growth potential in international markets, especially in South America. In Argentina, production has already started for a new midsize pickup specifically developed for the region. According to the CEO, the brand’s transformation has only just begun, and many new developments are expected in the coming months. After taking office last June, Filosa aims to put Ram and the entire group back on a path of growth following the decline in market share and profits seen during the final phase of the Tavares era.