Ram RHO now available with Direct Connection upgrades

When it first launched, the Ram 1500 RHO immediately grabbed enthusiasts’ attention with its technical prowess and muscular looks, positioning itself as the sporty alternative in the off-road pickup segment. But one thing was hard to ignore: the sound. Despite having plenty of horsepower and torque, the engine just didn’t have the right voice. Now, with the introduction of the first Direct Connection accessories for the Ram lineup, that issue is finally being addressed.

Ram 1500 RHO finally gets its roar thanks to MagnaFlow and Direct Connection

The game-changer comes with two performance exhaust systems developed in partnership with MagnaFlow, designed exclusively for the Ram 1500 RHO starting with the 2025 model year. This marks an important step: extending the Direct Connection strategy, until now reserved for Dodge muscle cars, into the world of pickups, opening up a new path for official, dealer-backed customizations.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis emphasized that this initiative is a direct response to the community’s demands: more character, more emotion, and a sound signature worthy of the truck’s performance. The goal isn’t just to make noise, but to deliver a true sensory driving experience.

Two options are available. The first is the SPEQ Series, tuned for a bold yet refined tone, perfect for drivers who want a deep growl during everyday use without going over the top. The second is the xMOD Series, built for those who like to experiment: with interchangeable modules, it offers six different exhaust sound profiles, ranging from a restrained note to a full-blown race-car roar. Both systems feature high-quality components and engineering solutions to limit cabin drone, while maintaining the aggressive look in line with the RHO’s spirit.

Pricing starts at $1,999 for the SPEQ, while the more complex and customizable xMOD tops $3,000. Buying through Direct Connection costs slightly more than from MagnaFlow directly, but ensures official dealership installation and full Ram service integration.

For Ram 1500 RHO owners, this finally means giving the truck the voice it deserves. And for Ram as a brand, it signals that the pickup world can now speak, and sound, the language of performance.