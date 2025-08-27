RAM RHO goes wild with Hennessey’s 700-HP MAMMOTH upgrade

With the Ram 1500 TRX now retired, the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO has become the benchmark for high-performance pickups. Powered by the 540-hp 3.0-liter Hurricane High-Output twin-turbo inline-six, it has already proven that full-size trucks no longer need V8s to deliver supercar-level performance. But for those who demand something even more extreme, Hennessey Performance Engineering has taken things further with the MAMMOTH 700 Ram RHO, turning it into a beast both on-road and off.

Ram 1500 RHO MAMMOTH 700: Hennessey’s extreme take on the high-performance pickup

At its core remains the Hurricane six-cylinder, which Hennessey boosts to 700 hp through recalibrated engine mapping, increased boost pressure, and a high-performance stainless steel exhaust. Each build is dyno-tested, road-calibrated, and driven for about 500 miles before delivery to ensure reliability and preserve the factory drive modes.

The MAMMOTH 700 package also raises the suspension by three inches and adds a leveling kit. Massive 37-inch off-road tires wrapped around 20-inch Hennessey wheels make it a weapon on rugged terrain. Custom bumpers with integrated LED lights, a heavy-duty skid plate, and reinforced rear protection complete the transformation. For those seeking even more stopping power, a six-piston big brake kit with upgraded rotors and high-temp pads is available.

Despite its extreme upgrades, Hennessey hasn’t forgotten daily usability. Retractable electronic steps, all-weather floor mats, and comfortable seating make the MAMMOTH 700 not only a monster but also a practical truck for everyday driving. Each unit is hand-built at Hennessey’s headquarters in Sealy, Texas, and comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Of course, exclusivity comes at a price. The Hennessey package runs about $70,000, on top of the base Ram 1500 RHO, pushing total costs into six-figure territory. But what buyers get is a pickup with the heart of a supercar, the presence of a trophy truck, and the dependability of a vehicle designed to handle daily use.